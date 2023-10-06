Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicks off at world’s highest cold desert in GB

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): The 5th edition of the Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally kicked off in Sarfranga Shigar District of Gilgit-Baltistan, the world’s highest cold desert, on October 6, 2023, and the event is expected to attract thousands of tourists and spectators from all over Pakistan

A three-day event, which is being organized by the Tourism Department of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakwheels, is expected to attract thousands of tourists and spectators from all over Pakistan and the world.

The rally was formally inaugurated by Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major General Kashif Khalil. Over 100 vehicles are participating in the rally, which will cover a variety of terrains, including sand dunes, gravel roads, and water crossings, Deputy Commissioner Shigar Wali Ullah Falah said while talking to APP on Friday.

In addition to the rally, the event will also feature a number of other activities, including polo matches, zakh competitions, and cultural shows. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy local traditional cuisine and culture.

Deputy Commissioner Shigar Waliullah Falahi said that the Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally is a unique event that showcases the stunning scenery and rich culture of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He added that the event is also aimed at promoting healthy and adventurous activities among youth.

Secretary Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Asif Allah Khan, a large number of tourists, participants, and spectators were present at the occasion.