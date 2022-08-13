Local body elections to be held soon: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD( AJK ) : Aug 13 (APP): While participating in the debate on the draft of the 15th constitutional amendment, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that local body elections will be held in Azad Jammu Kashmir as soon as possible so that the power could be transferred to the masses at lower level besides to make civic bodies more active.

The draft law presented in the legislature which met in the State metropolis on Saturday.

The AJK Prime Minister said that they were also restoring the numbering system in Azad Kashmir.

He said that the issues of constituencies and electoral lists will also be unified.

He said that it was necessary for all political parties to agree on the conduct of local body elections.

He said that parliamentary boards will be formed at divisional, district and tehsil levels. Apart from this, they were taking all possible steps to conduct local elections after taking all other necessary steps.

He said that steps were being taken on priority basis by the government to conduct transparent, impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK PM said that the implementation of free electricity supply to all the mosques of Azad Kashmir has started.

He said that the arrears of Rs.7 billion for fuel adjustment were going on from the previous period.

He pledged that electricity consumers in Azad Kashmir will not be burdened by fuel adjustment and other taxes.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that steps were being taken to provide facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir wherever electricity was generated.