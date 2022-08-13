Arrangements for Independence Day finalizes in Larkana

LARKANA, Aug 13 (APP): Official arrangements are being finalized in the Larkana district to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, August 14, 2022 on Sunday, with national spirit, great zeal, traditional enthusiasm and renewed commitment to make Pakistan prosperous, strong and progressive.

Apart from official arrangements to celebrate the auspicious occasion, the children, youth and the old belonging to every walks of life buying commemorative material and are busy in decorating their houses, streets and organizing special functions to celebrate the Independence Day.

Colorful buntings and national flags line private and public buildings, as well as the city shopping centres, commercial areas, bazaars, streets and roads. Fancy lighting is also being set up to illuminate the night sky to give a festive look.

The sale of National flags, multi-colored garlands, big portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national heroes is in full swing across Larkana city, towns and villages of the District. The people hoist flags on their cars, motorcycles, cycles and auto-rickshaws.

The number of Schools, colleges, Boys Scouts and Girls Guides have chalked out various programmes to highlight the life and achievements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, significance of the national ideology and the Pakistan Movement.

Besides, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Larkana and Sachal FM 101 Larkana have finalized programmes to celebrate 75th Independence Day of the Country on August 14. The programme will include national songs and tableaux focusing on national responsibility of the nation.

In a meeting to finalized the arrangements to mark the 75th National Independence-Day by the Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio in his office here Saturday evening.

The meeting reviewed and discussed the arrangements in connection with the celebration of Independence Day-2022 and was decided and finalized that the main function will be held at Jinnah Bagh Larkana, where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held, where the national flag amid playing of national anthem. One minute silence will be observed in the honour of the day.

The meeting discussed and finalized the Independence Day Programmes in the district up to union council level.

It was informed the meeting that the Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari will be the Chief Guest of the Independence Day

On the occasion Tabalues will be presented by School Children as well as Milli Nagmas(National Songs) and Naat Khawani will also be arranged.

The Day will start with special thanks-giving prayers in mosques and places of worship for prosperity and solidarity of the Country and for the early liberation of Indian held Kashmir, in all mosques of the District. The national flags will be hoisted on all the main public and private buildings.

National songs, Folk Songs, tablues by the students, will be the part of the celebrations.

Besides, sports/games events like Whanj-wati, Badminton for girls, Kodi Kodi, Shooting ball, Malakhra, Football and Hockey will also be organized to mark the occasion, by the District Sports Department Larkana.

On the eve of 75th Independence Day celebrations, District Administration will arranged a fire-works display at Municipal Stadium Larkana, on Sunday evening.

All the public and private buildings will be illuminated and decorated with colourful buntings.

Sweets and fruits will also be distributed in various hospitals, while special meals will also be distributed in the inmates of central jail Larkana, district jail Larkana, Darul Amman Larkana and Judicial lock-ups of the district.

The DC Larkana directed all the District Officers and Assistant Commissioners that they should ensure to celebrate the Independence Day programmes in a befitting manner.

The meeting was also attended among others by Heads of Various departments and other officials of various departments.

Meanwhile, several social, cultural and literary organizations have also finalized colourful programmes for celebrating Independence Day with befitting pomp and glory.

Similar programmes will also be organized at district, taluka and union council levels throughout the Kamber-Shahdadkot district.