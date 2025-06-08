KP’s CM reiterates to ensure development, prosperity

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 08 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that solid measures are being taken for development of southern districts including Dera Ismail Khan.

He was talking to local dignitaries, party workers, and citizens who called on him on the second of Eidul Azha at his residence on Sunday.

During these meetings, residents raised various issues and sought development initiatives and the chief minister assured that concrete measures would be taken for resolving those issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the development of Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts was a top priority for the current government and in this regard effective measures were being taken.

He stated that the construction of flyovers in the city had already begun, which would not only ease traffic congestion but also provide significant relief to residents in their daily commute.

Highlighting initiatives in the health and education sectors, he said that the provincial government was giving special attention to both the key sectors.

He noted that the government was actively upgrading hospitals, ensuring the supply of medicines, and making basic health units functional.

In the education sector, efforts were underway to rehabilitate schools, introduce modern teaching systems, and recruit teachers.

Chief Minister Gandapur also emphasized that numerous initiatives had been launched to provide relief to the public.

These include subsidy programs, employment opportunities, establishment of low-cost markets, and digital delivery of public services.

As a result of those, the people would witness a real change with having all basic facilities of life.