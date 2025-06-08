IG Punjab visits Safe Cities Authority, reviews security

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday paid a visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters.

During the visit, the IG Punjab extended Eid greetings to police communication officers

and staff and received a comprehensive briefing on security and operational arrangements across the province.

Dr Anwar reviewed the law and order situation and monitored the province-wide security and sanitation efforts through the Safe City’s digital surveillance wall. He appreciated the role of surveillance cameras in ensuring a peaceful and clean Eid environment.

The IG was informed that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staffers were

actively disposing of animal remains and waste at locations identified through Safe City surveillance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Usman Anwar stated that the coordinated efforts of the Safe Cities Authority contributed significantly to fulfilling Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a clean and secure Punjab during Eid.

He noted that the Safe Cities Authority was offering commendable services for the safety of women and children, and announced plans to expand the authority’s coverage

to all tehsils across Punjab.