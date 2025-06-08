Punjab police crack down on criminals during Eid

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): In a major security operation during Eid-ul-Adha holidays, Punjab Police remained actively engaged in ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order across the province.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, law enforcement teams arrested 17 members of eight criminal gangs wanted for serious offenses, including theft and armed robbery.

The arrests were made in Lahore and several other districts.

The police recovered stolen property worth millions of rupees, including 13 motorcycles, mobile phones, livestock, and over Rs 1 million in cash. A significant cache of illegal weapons and ammunition was also seized.

Criminal cases have been registered against the accused.

In other operations conducted on Eid day, police arrested 71 proclaimed offenders, 12 court absconders, and 2 habitual criminals with prior records. These arrests are part of the force’s ongoing crackdown on individuals involved in serious criminal activity.

Targeting the drug trade, Punjab Police conducted 136 raids on suspected drug dens on the day of Eid, resulting in the arrest of 73 individuals. Registered cases involve the recovery of 19 kilograms of cannabis, 3 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), 1 kilogram of heroin, and 2,506 liters of liquor.

Additionally, during the Eid holidays, 12 suspects involved in electricity theft were apprehended.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against them.