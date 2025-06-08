NA Speaker lauds persistent Saudi support to Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabia’s steadfast and continued support to Pakistan.

He appreciated the Kingdom’s consistent assistance during difficult times and praised the firmness of Saudi Arabia’s position on issues concerning Pakistan.“Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in times of adversity,” said the Speaker.

“We are deeply grateful to the Saudi leadership for its unwavering support.” He further stated that the people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem and regard.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who hosted a luncheon in honour of Muslim leaders visiting the Kingdom to perform Hajj.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed confidence that the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will continue to strengthen in the years to come, fostering deeper cooperation and mutual understanding.

The two dignitaries also discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional cooperation and the challenges currently facing the Muslim world.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the pressing challenges confronting the Islamic Ummah and underscored the importance of unity and collaboration among Muslim nations.