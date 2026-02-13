KP launches digitized billing system, 10 divisions shifted on digital network

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Fazal Shakoor Khan, on Friday officially inaugurated a Digitized Billing System, shifting 10 divisions to the new digital framework in the first phase.

The department’s manual billing system has now been converted into a fully digital system. Out of 23 divisions, digitized billing has been initiated in 10 divisions during the first phase, including Peshawar One, Peshawar Two, Swat One and Swat Two.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the provincial minister stated that divisions including Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Malakand, Lower Dir and Haripur have also been included in the digital billing system.

He said the new digital billing initiative will ensure greater transparency, boost revenue collection and provide consumers with timely and accurate bills.

The minister further added that consumers will now be able to pay their bills through JazzCash, Easypaisa, and 1Link.

He also announced that the department’s mobile application will be launched in March, allowing users to check bills and register complaints online.

Fazal Shakoor Khan emphasized that online monitoring will strengthen financial accountability, while the digital system will reduce human interference and irregularities.

He termed the launch of the digitized billing system a major step forward towards promoting E-Governance in the province.