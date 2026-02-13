IHC convinces couple to stay together in family dispute case

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday brought about a reconciliation between the husband and wife after a 3-year of dispute and legal battle.

An emotional scene was witnessed in Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani’s courtroom during the hearing when a family dispute came to an end.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani succeeded in convincing the husband and wife to stay together, after which the husband and wife signed the court order.

The court ordered the husband to keep his wife in separate portions for life, saying that it is the man’s job to keep the woman happy, men lack training, a woman who leaves her parents’ house should get love and respect, and men should show it by staying at his wife’s house.

The court said that it is the man’s job to provide separate accommodation for the woman.

The four children were also made to meet their parents in the courtroom. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani called the children to the rostrum and interviewed them.