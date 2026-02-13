Kohat averts major tragedy as explosives-laden pickup defused in time

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP): The Kohat district narrowly escaped a major disaster after security forces and police intercepted and successfully defused a suspicious pickup truck loaded with explosives before it could reach its intended target.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Shahbaz Ilahi, upon receiving intelligence about the vehicle, security agencies and police responded swiftly.

The DPO personally arrived at the scene and placed police units across the district on high alert.

A heavy contingent of police, along with the Pakistan Army and other security agencies, cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive search operation.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), demonstrating exceptional skill and professionalism, neutralized the explosive material, preventing what could have resulted in large-scale loss of life and property.

According to BDS, hundreds of lives were potentially saved due to the timely operation.

Following the incident, the DPO directed district police to further tighten security across the district, strengthen check posts, and enhance monitoring at all entry and exit points.

It was noted that had the pickup reached its target, Kohat could have faced irreparable human and financial losses. However, the prompt and coordinated action by police and the Pakistan Army successfully foiled the hostile plan.

Further investigation into the incident has been initiated.