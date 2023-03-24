KP Governor urges ECP to hold election in KP on October 8

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali here Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the general elections in the province on October 8.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the Governor said it would be in the best public interest as well as in the interest of the state if polls were held in October instead of a previous date that he had suggested ie May 28 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The ECP has also postponed elections in Punjab province till October 8 citing security and financial challenges.

The Governor noted that recently, a fresh wave of terrorist activities has been taking place in the northwestern province on a daily basis.

He said the major terrorist activities include cross-border fire in North Waziristan, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on an army vehicle in Kohat, heavy exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan on March 15, unknown terrorists fire on Khyber’s Bara Police Station on March 19.

Citing further incidents, he said a terrorist attack took on a police station in DI Khan followed by a search operation by the army, resulting in the martyrdom of three army soldiers on the night between March 21 and 22.

He said on March 21, a convoy was ambushed in South Waziristan which resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and injuries to seven other personnel.

The Governor said that since the ECP has postponed the election date for the general elections of Punjab to October 8, it is also suggested that the same date should be fixed as the election day for the general elections in KP.