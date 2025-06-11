Karachiites welcome Federal Budget as People-Friendly, urge focus on Exports, Education

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 10 (APP):Residents of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest metropolis, have largely welcomed the federal budget, terming it “people-friendly” and expressing hope that the proposed measures will help reduce inflation and improve the quality of life for the common people.

Following the budget speech by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, citizens shared their views with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), highlighting both positive aspects and areas needing further attention.

Muhammad Aslam Khawaja lauded the government’s practical economic measures, stating that the economy appears to be heading in the right direction. “There is hope for further improvement if the proposed measures are implemented effectively,” he added.

Waleed Ahmed, a resident of the business locality “Sadar”, expressed optimism about the country’s economic trajectory, saying, “If policy consistency is maintained, Pakistan can progress towards prosperity.” He also welcomed the budget allocations for water resources, energy, and defense, noting, “Given the ongoing tensions with India, strengthening our defense is the need of the hour.”

Asadullah, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, described the federal budget as balanced despite financial constraints. He appreciated the increased allocation for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), saying it would provide much-needed relief to the underprivileged. “Despite resistance from international donors, the government has taken commendable steps to support the salaried class by increasing salaries and reducing tax slabs,” he added.

The business community’s reaction to the budget was mixed. While some welcomed the measures, others emphasized the need for stronger efforts to boost exports as a path to sustainable economic development. Small traders in Sadar Bazar urged the government to introduce investor-friendly policies to encourage local investment.

Jamshed Ahmed, a shopkeeper at Tariq Road Market, described the budget as “reasonable” but called for more targeted relief for small traders to ensure smooth economic operations.

Commenting on the allocation for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Karachi University student Noman emphasized the importance of increased funding for education. “The government must prioritize higher education, as universities produce the literate workforce that forms the backbone of a strong economy,” he said. He also urged effective utilization of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) funds to achieve meaningful outcomes.

The budget has sparked a wide-ranging public discourse, with citizens urging the government to stay the course on economic reforms while ensuring inclusive development through education, trade, and social support.