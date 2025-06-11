Federal budget reflects aspirations of people: PA Speaker

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 10 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has described the Federal Budget 2025–26 as a significant step towards economic stability, sustainable development, and public welfare.

He commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for presenting a budget that genuinely reflects the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

In his statement, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the federal budget not only outlines a clear direction for economic growth but also establishes a strong foundation for national progress, social equity, and self-reliance. “This is a serious and timely effort to pull the country out of economic difficulties and deliver real relief to the middle class,” he said. He noted that substantial allocations for health, education, agriculture, and industrial development clearly demonstrate the government’s people-first approach. “The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has gone beyond numbers to ensure that the benefits of economic recovery reach every household,” he added.

Terming the budget as comprehensive, balanced, and forward-looking, the Speaker highlighted the government’s commitment to reducing dependency on the IMF and advancing towards sustainable development. He expressed optimism that the budget will help strengthen cooperation between the federation and the provinces, rebuild public confidence, and lay the groundwork for long-term economic planning. “This is more than just a fiscal document, it is a national vision that charts a course for development, self-reliance, and prosperity,” he added.