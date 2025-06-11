Bilawal leads high-level delegation meeting with APPG on Jammu & Kashmir

- Advertisement -

LONDON, Jun 10 (APP):Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday leading a high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, briefed the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Jammu & Kashmir at Westminster on the recent Pakistan-India tensions, escalating regional instability, and worsening human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chair of APPG on Jammu & Kashmir Imran Hussain MP welcomed the delegation at Parliament House.

The delegation expressed deep concern over India’s recent military aggression, including unprovoked strikes on civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the unilateral and illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that poses a direct threat to regional peace and violates international law.

The delegation noted that the unresolved Jammu & Kashmir dispute remains the core issue fuelling instability in the region.

India’s unilateral and illegal measures of 5 August 2019, including the abrogation of Article 370, along with subsequent repressive actions, have deepened the alienation of the Kashmiri people and significantly heightened regional tensions.

Highlighting the systemic suppression of Kashmiris, arbitrary detentions, demographic changes, and restrictions on freedom of expression in IIOJK, The delegation urged the UK to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

The delegation thanked the APPG on Jammu & Kashmir for consistently advocating for the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause in line with UN Security Council Resolutions.