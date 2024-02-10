IT exports increase by 32 percent: Dr. Umar Saif

KARACHI, Feb 10 (APP): The Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif on Saturday said that IT exports had increased by 32 percent in the last two months due to their policies.

While congratulating the newly elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies in the general elections in a programme titled ‘Town Hall’ of Pakistan Software Houses Association (Pasha), he said that the formation of the government was necessary for the country, the nation, and economic stability.

Dr. Saif said that the caretaker government had formulated a roadmap for the promotion of the digital economy for the upcoming government.

He said, ‘If the continuity of all our measures is endorsed then billions of dollars of revenue can be obtained,’ he said adding that the IT and Telecom sector had become the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

The Minister said that the provision of facilities to the IT sector was need of the hour.

Pasha Chairman Zohaib Khan appreciated the caretaker minister Dr. Umar Saif for his excellent services to the IT sector.

Later, he presented a memento to the Minister.