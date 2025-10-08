Hina Butt visits burn victim, directs polygraph test

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt visited a burn victim receiving treatment at the Jinnah Hospital Burn Unit and ordered district police officer (DPO) Sialkot to conduct polygraph tests on all accused.

According to details, the victim, Sonia, sustained 80 percent burn injuries in a horrific domestic violence incident in Sialkot’s Neka Pura area. Sonia was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Kashif, father-in-law Muhammad Boota, mother-in-law Bushra Bibi, and sister-in-law Sheeba following a domestic dispute. This account contradicts her initial statement, which had claimed self-infliction under family pressure.

Chairperson PWPA Hina Parvez directed to conduct polygraph tests on all accused and expedite legal proceedings to ensure swift and transparent justice. She emphasised that violence against women is an intolerable crime and assured that no coercion or compromise would be accepted in this case.

The chairperson also instructed hospital authorities to provide the best possible medical care for the victim. Furthermore, she announced that the Punjab government would extend full legal and financial support to Sonia and her children.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Hina Parvez Butt stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is dedicated to protecting women’s rights and delivering immediate justice in all cases of violence against women. “A safe Punjab for women remains our unwavering mission,” she concluded.