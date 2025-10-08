Punjab govt honours flood rescue heroes

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):The government of Punjab recognised the extraordinary efforts of rescuers during the devastating 2025 flood rescue operation by awarding 200 rescuers with cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 each and appreciation certificates.

Addressing the National Resilience Day ceremony at Rescue Headquarters, Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer praised the rescuers for conducting the country’s largest boat rescue operation. Over 4,500 rescuers with 1,517 boats completed more than 35,000 trips, evacuating 461,900 stranded citizens and their livestock safely.

Dr. Rizwan recalled the 2005 earthquake and highlighted Rescue 1122’s journey to becoming South Asia’s first United Nations INSARAG Certified Team, having rescued over 18.6 million people nationwide. The Emergency Services Academy has also trained 26,000 personnel from across Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique commended Rescue 1122 for its professionalism and dedication. He said the government’s proactive preparations minimised flood losses and prioritised safe evacuations. He added that Punjab endured 1.6 to 1.7 million cusecs of floodwater to protect Sindh’s population.

Salman Rafique highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s active leadership throughout the rescue efforts. A damage assessment survey is underway, and financial aid distribution to flood victims will start from October 17, he announced.

Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah praised Rescue 1122’s commitment and thanked the CM and cabinet for full support during the relief operations. He reaffirmed his dedication to building a safer, more resilient Pakistan.

The ceremony concluded with the Punjab government awarding 200 frontline rescuers from various districts for their selfless service during the flood emergency.