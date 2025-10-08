Wafaqi Mohtasib emphasizes rule of law for good governance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): The Wafaqi Mohtasib Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has stated that adherence to the rule of law remained the corner stone of good governance, fair play and inclusivity.

Mohtasib was addressing the international conference on strengthening the rule of law through ombudsman institutions, here the previous day. The international conference was arranged as part of the Asian Regional Meeting 2025 of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) which is over 200-member strong global body of ombudsman and mediator institutions.

The Asian Regional Meeting is hosted by Ms. Ayesha Hamid, Provincial Ombudsman Punjab who is also the Second Vice President of the International Ombudsman Institute. The conference is being attended by a large number of international participants including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Indonesia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Macao-China, Philippines, Timor Leste and heads of ombudsman institutions in the country, said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib said that the functions of ombudsman institutions include making the state agencies more vibrant and efficient, thereby, improving their service delivery operations for the benefit of the general public. He said that the ombudsman institutions are enablers which promote inclusivity, equality, fair play and justice.

Mr. Qureshi further observed that Wafaqi Mohtasib institution possesses all essential features as outlined in the relevant UN General Assembly resolutions to strengthen their independence, autonomy and contribute in the promotion and protection of human rights, good governance and the rule of law. The role of ombuds institutions in addressing maladministration results in promoting efficiency, discipline, quality of service delivery and strengthen the rule of law in the society, the Mohtasib added.

Mr. Qureshi referred to various aspects of the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s working and said that the Suo Moto notices by the institution on matters involving mismanagement has helped in bringing about improvement in the performance of various government agencies.

Additionally, various steps by Wafaqi Mohtasib including holding of Khuli Katcheries in the remote areas and inspection visits to organizations attracting persistent complaints from the general public, were effectively contributing in promoting efficiency, transparency and accountability, thereby, strengthening the rule of law.

Besides the international speakers, the IOI conference was also addressed by the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, Ms. Ayesha Hamid, Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Federal Tax Ombudsman and the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace.