HEC Chairman lays foundation stone of central library at SABS

HYDERABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Central Library at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University Jamshoro.

He was welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor of SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto

along with her team.

Talking to chairpersons and other officials, he emphasized creating a conducive learning environment and promoting industry-academia collaboration. He assured of resolving financial constraints and providing high-quality academic facilities at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro.

Dr. Mukhtar directed that future appointments may be made purely on a temporary and pension-less to avoid burden.

Dr. Arabella Bhutto informed to HEC Chairman about the special pay scale for fresh appointments already approved by SABS University.

The HEC Chairman held a meeting with VC SABS, faculty members and administrative staff, where the matters related to enhancing education quality and current financial position of the University were discussed.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable efforts and dedication made by the SABS and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Arabella Bhutto in promoting and uplifting education as well as research quality on campus.

He commended SABS as a leading art institution in higher education and emphasized having its own name, fame, and recognition throughout the globe in available resources. He praised Dr. Bhutto’s exceptional leadership in driving the university toward excellence based on quality education, research, and innovation.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured to provide financial, moral and technical support required by SABS University and aimed to enhance it further as the economic condition is stabilized overall.

Earlier, he was briefed about financial matters, expenditures, fees structures, infrastructure, pension, and other related matters by Deputy Director Finance Asif Ali Shar.

The Chairman was accompanied by Director HEC Javed Ali Memon and VC Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari. Vice Chancellor SABS Dr. Arabella Bhutto decorated the guests with traditional Ajrak and souvenirs.