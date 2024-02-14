KMU, Zalmi Force Project ink landmark agreement

PESHAWAR, Feb 14 (APP):Khyber Medical University (KMU) and a distinguished project of Peshawar Zalmi titled “Zalmi Force” on Wednesday formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a step towards enriching extracurricular opportunities for students.

The signing ceremony was held at KMU which was observed by Nasir Salim Arab, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, and Omer Farooq Syed, Head of Zalmi Force.

The event was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor (VC) KMU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul Haq, who participated as the Chief Guest. Registrar KMU, Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Director IBMS Associate Prof Dr. Inayat Shah and Syed Hasnain, General Secretary of Zalmi Force were also present on the event.

The primary goal of the MoU is to actively involve KMU students in diverse activities, fostering their personal and professional growth through the “Zalmi Force” initiative.

This collaboration aims to introduce a vibrant array of sports and cultural activities within the KMU premises.

VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq expressed optimism about the partnership and emphasized the promotion of healthy extracurricular engagement among university students.

He highlighted the mutual benefits expected to arise from this collaboration and providing talented young individuals with valuable opportunities in their respective fields of interest.

The Zalmi Force program is anticipated to become a catalyst for unleashing the full potential of KMU students which will be contributing to their overall educational experience.