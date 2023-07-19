Govt sends Pakistanis abroad for employment after signing MoUs with foreign countries: Sajid Tori

PESHAWAR, Jul 19 (APP): Federal Minister for OverseasePakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Husain Tori here Wednesday said the government was sending Pakistanis abroad for employment after signing proper MoUs and agreements with foreign countries to ensure their jobs security and dignified stay there.

The Minister said that under proper agreements and MoUs, the skilled and semi-skilled workforce of Pakistan were being sent to different countries for employment to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

“People are not going by themselves but rather being sent abroad under proper MoUs and agreements signed with 16 different countries to ensure their jobs security and dignified stay in these states,” he said.

The federal minister said that up till now, MoUs were signed with about 16 countries for abroad employment to Pakistanis and some more agreements were under consideration.

The Minister said vocational education and professional training were imperative for the sustainable progress and development of the country.

“Without quality education and vocational training to youth, the country’s development seemed difficult and collective efforts were required to promote technical education in all areas of Pakistan,” he said.

He expressed these views during separate meetings of officers and focal persons at the regional office of the Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF), Peshawar.

Sajid Tori said that travelling abroad through illegal means should be discouraged as such negative practices were not only inflicting financial losses but also causes great difficulty to immigrants besides tarnishing the country’s image overseas.

The Federal Minister said that efforts were being made to provide rights to labourers associated with mines and the mineral sector in line with the standard of the International Labour Organization.

Sajid Hussain Tori directed the concerned authorities to address the problems of the shortage of staff and provide all basic facilities to OPF schools.

Earlier, the Minister was informed that 114 complaints out of 151 complaints received by the OPF Regional Office have been addressed. Most of these complaints were related to land and law and order issues.

Underscoring the need of spreading awareness among people regarding the importance of the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s development, the Minister said a shortage of staff at OPF schools would be addressed.

OPF schools in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts would be opened.

The four years-long pending funds cases have been cleared due to the cooperation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

As many as Rs794.86 million in education scholarships to 3399 students, Rs122.8 million for marriage grants and Rs73.7 million death grants to 130 people have been provided during 2022-23.

After recommendations of the committee, one lakh journalists were brought under the jurisdiction of EOBI.