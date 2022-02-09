Governor Punjab for fostering trade ties with Tashkent

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP): Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar stressed the need of fostering stronger trade ties between the business communities of Punjab and Tashkent besides promoting closer people to people contacts.

During the second leg of his Uzbeskistan visit, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Governor Tashkent Jakhongir Artikkhodjayev and the both dignitaries agreed to exchange business men delegations to promote trade while a delegation of Tashkent investors would soon visit Punjab.

Earlier, Governor Punjab was accorded a warm welcome by his Tashkent counterpart at the airport where political leadership and government functionaries were also present. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was accompanied by All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) Group Leader Gohar Ijaz and a delegation comprising businessmen from Punjab.

The delegation from Punjab met representatives of the Tashkent business community and discussed ways to promote bilateral relations, trade ties and cooperation in the field of research and other areas.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hailed the warmth of the hosts and welcomed the government initiatives to promote trade and cooperation in different fields.

“I would also like to thank the investors from different provinces of Uzbekistan who have shown interest in investing in Pakistan especially province of the Punjab”, he remarked, adding that the bilateral trade between the two provinces would achieve new heights. He assured that the Uzbek investors would be provided full protection and security in Pakistan.

Sarwar said there were enormous investment opportunities in Punjab in various sectors including textile, agriculture, education and health, adding that special economic zones were being set up in the province where all basic facilities were available with facilities under one window operation to the investors.

“I look forward to welcome Uzbek investors in Punjab”, he said. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar invited Governor Tashkent and the businessmen to visit Punjab, which was accepted by Governor Tashkent and a delegation of Tashkent investors, would visit Punjab soon and will meet Governor of Punjab, Office bearers of APTMA and Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Governor Tashkent Jakhongir Artikkhodjayev said, “We consider Pakistan as our second home and there is no doubt that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken exemplary steps to eradicate terrorism and bring peace to Afghanistan.”

He expressed the hope that Punjab and Tashkent would work in close liaison, adding that his government was ready to cooperate in every possible way to ensure investment for the development and prosperity of Punjab.