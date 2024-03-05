Election day banner

Four profiteers held

Four profiteers held

SARGODHA, Mar 05 (APP):The district administration arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city,here on Tuesday.
According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali road, Istaqlalabad and Chungi no.09 and found that shopkeepers namely- Ali Sabir,Safdar,Mumtaz and Zafar were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fines on them.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services