Pakistan, Tajikistan for early implementation of CASA-1000, other connectivity projects

ASTANA, May 21 (APP): Pakistan and Tajikistan on Tuesday underlined the early implementation of CASA-1000, and other connectivity and regional integration projects for mutual benefit of the two countries and the wider region.

The bilateral ties and projects were discussed in bilateral meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting being held here from May 20-21.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and high-level dialogue.