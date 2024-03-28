FIA conducts 11 raids against elements involved in sales of fake medicines

PESHAWAR, Mar 28 (APP):As many as 11 raids were conducted against elements involved in fake medicines and electricity theft here on Thursday.

According to details, 6 cases were registered against the accused involved in electricity theft and 3 accused were arrested.

The accused were stealing electricity from their homes, offices and shops by hooking the main power line, the spokesman said.

Raiding operations were carried out in various areas of Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat with PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot.

Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized, FIA spokesman said.

A total of four inquiries and one case have been registered against the accused involved in the sale of fake medicines, FIA spokesman said. The accused were involved in buying and selling fake medicines, he added.

Fake medicines were seized and handed over to Drug Authorities and the accused was arrested and investigation started.