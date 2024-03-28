Drug peddler held, 6kg hash seized

drugs

FAISALABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force held a drug peddler and seized six kilogram of hashish here on Thursday.
According to official sources, ANF team during the raid arrested a drug pusher Adil and recovered 6 kg of hashish from his possession.The accused was smuggling drugs in different areas.
A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act and investigation has been started.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services