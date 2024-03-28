Drug peddler held, 6kg hash seized

FAISALABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force held a drug peddler and seized six kilogram of hashish here on Thursday.

According to official sources, ANF team during the raid arrested a drug pusher Adil and recovered 6 kg of hashish from his possession.The accused was smuggling drugs in different areas.

A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act and investigation has been started.