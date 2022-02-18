Fawad praises people of Mandi Bahauddin for warm welcome

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, Feb 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Friday praised people of Mandi Bahauddin for according him a warm welcome at a public meeting, addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

‘Shukriya Mandi Bahauddin,’ the minister tweeted while sharing a video clip of his entry into the meeting venue along with party workers.

The venue echoed with party songs when the Federal Minister made his entry.

The charged workers waived party flags to welcome the minister.