Universities, civil societies dialogues to be held on National Security Policy: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Friday said stakeholder dialogues would be held with the universities and civil society across the country on the first-ever National Security Policy to ensure effective implementation.



The NSA flanked by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah jointly chaired a high level consultative meeting to discuss the National Security Policy, said a news release.



The meeting was attended by IG Sindh, Secretary Home Department Sindh, Secretary Schools and secretaries of other departments.



On the occasion, the NSA said the provinces were being consulted on a plan to implement the national security policy.



“Over two hundred policy actions have been formulated in the National Security Policy whereas seminars on the Policy will be conducted,” he added.



Chief Secretary Sindh directed all concerned secretaries to give the government’s position on the implementation plan of the policy.