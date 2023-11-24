Faryal hails PPP leaders for successful ‘Worker convention’ in KP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur hailed the party leadership and workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chapter for conducting successful workers convention in the province.

During the meeting with leadership of KP, she said that sentiments and enthusiasm of the masses for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit was remarkable.

“The maximum participation of masses in the ‘Workers convention’ of PPP in the province is a referendum before the general elections which is scheduled in the month of February,” she said.

“The public of KP have announced their decision that the next Prime Minister of the country would be Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” Faryal Talpur claimed.

The party leaders who met Faryal Talpur included PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Bacha, Shuja Khan, Zahir Ali, Rubina Khalid, Nilofar Baber, Mehar Sultana, Shazia Tahmas and others.

During the meeting, the overall political situation and party matters of KP were also came under discussion.