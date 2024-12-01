20.5 C
Domestic

Ex-MNA among two die in road accident

11
BAHAWALPUR, Dec 01 (APP):Former MNA Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and another person were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the wee hours here on Sunday.
Police said that Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani was riding a car on Ahmadpur
East-Uch road when his vehicle collided with a truck parked long the road.
As a result, Syed Ali Hassan Gilani and Akbar Khan, resident of Dunyapur died
on the spot while three others sustained injuries- two of them were identified
as Mian Sultan and Hanif. The injured were sleeping in the truck when the accident
happened.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.
Imran Danish Badani, Personal Secretary to Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani
has confirmed the death of former MNA.
Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gilani had contested general elections on the ticket of
Pakistan Peoples Party. Currently, he was PPP divisional general secretary
Bahawalpur division.
