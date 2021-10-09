Ehsaas relief cash package to be given to Harnai quake victims

HARNAI, Oct 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishter Saturday said that a sum of Rs 12,000 cash relief would be given immediately to the victim families of devastating earthquake which jolted Harnai, Balochistan the other day.



Speaking to media after visiting earthquake hit areas of Harnai, she said she came to assess the level of assistance needed from the federal government.



She announced the relief package under Ehsaas programme on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



“Social protection is critical to earthquake induced recovery. The relief assistance would be in addition to compensation being planned for affected households after detailed damage assessment”, said Dr. Sania while expressing solidarity with affectees.



In Harnai, Dr. Sania was joined by Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Commissioner Sibbi Division, Deputy Commissioner Harnai and senior officers of Ehsaas and Pakistan Army.



Dr. Sania expressed deep grief and sorrow over the human and property loss that she witnessed across the district and went to village Killi Shor and other areas of Tehsil Harnai to inquire after the affected families.



Sympathizing the affectees, Dr. Sania said, “Federal government is with people of Harnai during these hard times, and we will do whatever we can to provide them immediate relief.

We are fully committed to supporting the earthquake affectees. Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry will also open its desks by Monday in the affected areas.”



She also reviewed arrangements being made to open Ehsaas Registration Desks at the Irrigation Department of Harnai. The Ehsaas National Socio-economic registry survey has been completed in Harnai. Registration desks will facilitate self-enrollment of missed households who need Ehsaas’ assistance.



Earlier, Dr. Sania also visited District Hospital Harnai and inquired after the health those who injured during the earthquake.



As per PM’s directives, two food trucks of ‘Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye’ have also been operationalized today in district Harnai to provide cooked meals to people.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to provide wheelchairs, artificial limbs to quake victims.