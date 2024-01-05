Education development is vital for poverty alleviation in Pakistan: Education Minister

KARACHI, Jan 05 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Friday education development is vital for poverty alleviation in Pakistan that is the reason we are paying attention to education and skill development.

He was addressing as chief guest on the occasion of 20th Annual Convocation-2023 of SZABIST University – Karachi Campus held at Expo Center here.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that educated and skilled manpower are imperative for growth of any society.

He said that the large proportion of the population get education from the public sector education system, therefore there is a need to impart training to teachers of the public sector schools.

The Federal Education Minister called upon the political parties to give priority to education development in the next five years.

He recalled that the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) was founded by former prime minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in 1995 and now SZABIST is established as a well-reputed education institute.

He lauded the services of SZABIST in education sector and said more educational institutes like SZABIST should be established.

Earlier, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi and President SZABIST University Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali opened the Convention and degrees were conferred to 1,750 students including 21 PhD students.

As many as 33 Gold Medals and 26 Silver Medals were awarded to the deserving recipients. Five hundred and twenty students’ names have been placed on “Chancellor’s Honor List” for securing CGPA equal to or greater than 3.50.

The Convocation Ceremony was attended by large number of people comprising of SZABIST University Board of Governors, faculty, staff, graduates, parents, educationists and other dignitaries.