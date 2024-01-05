British High Commissioner meets Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, Jan 05 (APP): British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Deputy High Commissioner Evan Harris met Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office on Friday.

The Mayor Karachi welcomed the British HC and expressed the hope that mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields will expand further.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Britain is a long-standing friend of Pakistan and cooperation between Pakistan and Britain in various fields has always continued.

He said that Britain can help Pakistan in various fields and told the British High Commissioner about the history of Karachi, its culture and details of the steps taken for development. The Mayor Karachi said that the historical buildings of Karachi were built during the British era in the sub-continent.

He said that the present buildings of KMC Head Office, Frere Hall, Empress Market, Kothari Parade Clifton, Merewether Tower, and other buildings were built during the British period. These buildings have now become the hallmark of Karachi, he added.

He said that work is going on in various sectors to provide quality amenities and the city’s basic infrastructure including roads, bridges, underpasses, flyovers, and drainage systems is being improved and functional along with residential areas. Development works are also going on in all the industrial zones of Karachi, he added.

The Mayor of Karachi said that Karachi is the center of the country’s economy and an important city with two international ports and a modern airport.

He said that due to its unique geographical location, Karachi has a special importance in the region, and it connects to the Middle East, Central Asian states, and Arab countries.

He said that the municipal bodies in Karachi are trying to improve the provision of municipal services given the importance of the city and positive results are coming.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that Karachi is the largest and most important city in Pakistan and the British government wishes for its development.

The development works will be useful for the citizens and standard municipal facilities will be available to the residents of every area of Karachi, he said.