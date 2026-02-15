DG ISPR visits various educational institutions in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited Aitchison College, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, and Lahore College for Women University on Sunday.

During the visit, special sessions were held with students and teachers, focusing on national security, the role of youth, modern challenges, and hybrid warfare.

Heads of institutions, teachers, and students expressed confidence in the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Students noted that DG ISPR’s discussions helped them understand contemporary intellectual and hybrid warfare.

The initiative of direct engagement by the Pakistan Army with educational institutions was described as an important step in building awareness, confidence, and unity among the youth in support of the country’s defensive capabilities.