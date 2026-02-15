Imambargahs, churches and duty points security reviewed by SSP Operations Qazi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Qazi Ali Raza visited various Imambargahs, churches and multiple duty points to review security arrangements in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that Islamabad Police have taken effective measures to ensure foolproof security across the city.

He said SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza met with police officers and personnel deployed on duty and inspected the checking process at different locations.

During the visit, the SSP directed officers to make the checking and barricading process more effective and purposeful to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

He instructed officers to remain alert at all times, ensure strict checking of suspicious individuals and vehicles, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

The SSP also emphasized that officers must treat citizens with courtesy and respect to further strengthen public trust and confidence in the police.

He reiterated that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police and that all security measures are being implemented with this objective.