Security Tightened: DIG Islamabad Tariq reviews field deployment

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various duty points to review security arrangements and assess policing measures related to peace and public safety in the federal capital.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the DIG Tariq reviewed security deployment, checking mechanisms and the overall preparedness of officers performing duties at key points.

During the visit, Jawad Tariq met officers on duty and issued clear directives to ensure strict checking, effective monitoring, and professional vigilance.

He emphasized that maintaining peace and protecting citizens’ lives and property remain the foremost priorities of Islamabad Police.

The DIG Tariq instructed officers to remain fully alert, respond promptly to any suspicious activity, and perform duties with responsibility and professionalism.

DIG Tariq further stressed that no negligence or complacency would be tolerated in matters related to security and public safety.

ICT Police, he said, continues to take proactive measures to strengthen security across the city.