Dera police hold mock drill to boost emergency response

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 27 (APP):The Dera police conducted a mock exercise at the Police Training School to strengthen preparedness for any emergency or untoward situation.

The drill, organized on the special instructions of District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahabzada, was attended by DSP Suburb Kashif Sattar, DSP Headquarters Sharifullah Khan, SHO Asghar Khan Wazir and other officers and personnel.

During the exercise, police teams practised swift and coordinated responses to multiple simulated emergency scenarios, showcasing strong discipline and professional competence.

DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahabzada said the purpose of the mock drill was to further enhance the force’s capability, readiness and coordination so that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is ensured in all circumstances.