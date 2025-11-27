Man found shot dead in cattle shed

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 27 (APP):A man was found shot dead in a cattle shed in Shah Kot area, leading Bandkorai Police to register a murder case on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

According to the police report, 24-year-old Ihsanullah told Bandkorai police that he was asleep when his mother woke and informed him that the shed’s door had been locked from the outside with an iron rod.

After opening it, she found her husband lying dead inside.

The complainant stated that the family had no enmity with anyone and was unaware of who might have killed his father.

The police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.