Student killed as tractor trolley crashes into school wall

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Nov 27 (APP):A nine-year-old student was killed in Sarai when a tractor trolley crashed into the boundary wall of the government high school, causing it to collapse, the Rescue 1122 officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameera Bedar took notice of the incident and sought an

immediate report from the relevant authorities.

The victim, Kamran, was buried under the debris after the wall gave way on impact.

The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioner to coordinate with the

headmaster and compile a detailed report on the incident.

She said that all those responsible would be held accountable, emphasizing that any negligence

in the wall’s construction would not be overlooked.

The tractor trolley driver, who was initially detained by the school administration, will also be

investigated for reckless driving.