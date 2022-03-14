CRBC to prove game changer for agricultural progress: CM

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project would prove to be a game-changer for agricultural progress.

He expressed these views while attending a ceremony of signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) to hand over control of CRBC from Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to the Punjab government here at the chief minister’s office. WAPDA General Manager Abdul Qayyum and Chief Engineer Irrigation Department DG Khan Sajid Rizvi signed the agreement.



The chief minister said that the provision of water supply would improve CRBC after getting control of the lower part of CRBC from WAPDA. He disclosed that consensus of the concerned parties had also been obtained to gain the said control, adding that a huge amount of funds would be allocated for the repair of the dilapidated section of CRBC.



He announced that the staff of Chashma Right Bank Canal Punjab portion would also be merged, adding that the provincial cabinet had also accorded approval for the CRBC project.



WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzzamil Hussain, Punjab Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Mohsin Khan Laghari, Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Secretary Irrigation and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.