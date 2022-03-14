PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 14 (APP):Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi at Jammu Kashmir house late Monday.

During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the prevailing political situation with special reference to the opposition’s no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking on the occasion Prime Minister Niazi said that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan was doomed to fail as the entire Pakistani nation stands with their leader.



The opposition alliance, he said, was struggling to safeguard their personal interests. “Opposition parties are trying to get NRO through political blackmailing”, he said adding the opposition must bear in mind the fact that Prime Minister Khan was not amongst those who could be pressurized through political blackmailing.



Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s selfless services for the country, the AJK PM said that IK has been working for the interest of Pakistan and the welfare of the people of Pakistan.The PM Niazi said that Imran Khan was not only the leader of the Pakistani nation but also of the entire Muslim Ummah.



“Imran Khan is hailed as a fearless leader who championed the cause of Muslim Ummah at international level”, he added.On the occasion, Opposition leader provincial assembly Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the united opposition was a bunch of thieves who had united just to escape accountability.



The whole nation, he said, stands with Imran Khan. “The Pakistani nation has rejected the opposition’s politics’ ‘, he said, adding that the PTI and its allies would repose their full confidence in leadership of the Prime Minister on March 27.