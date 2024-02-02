Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Couple killed, four injured in road accident on M2

accident
SARGODHA, Feb 02 (APP):A couple was killed while their two children and two servants were injured as the car overturned near Salim interchange,Motorway 2 here on Friday.
Motorway Police said that Umair Riaz (45) along with his wife Adela Riaz, two children –Nouman and Sajjad and two servants– Ali and Wajid, was traveling towards Islamabad from Faisalabad on car when suddenly Umair lost his control over the vehicle and it overturned near Salim interchange.
Resultantly, the couple died on the spot while other four suffered injuries.
On getting information,Motorway police, Bhulwal police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Further investigation was underway.

