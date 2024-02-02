Kashmir Solidarity day banner

Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered

Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered

MULTAN, Feb 02 (APP): Police claimed to have arrested two members gang including a ring leader involved in motorcycle theft and burglary bids and recovered Rs 3.1 million stolen goods from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for the police, SHO City police Jalalpur Pirwala Abdul Rahman Gil along with his team raided and arrested two members of the Raees Salman gang including ring leader Salman and Abdullah.

Police have also recovered stolen goods including two motorcycles, two cows, one buffalo, 19 mobile phones and various silver ornaments.

Five cases of motorcycle theft and burglary have been traced from the arrested accused.
Further action was being taken by the police against the accused.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services