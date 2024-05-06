CM welcomes Saudi trade delegation to Pakistan

LAHORE, May 06 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming the Saudi trade delegation coming to Pakistan expressed best wishes for the success of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Investment Conference.

In her message, the CM warmly welcomed the Saudi investors coming to Pakistan.

The CM said the Saudi Arabia is an all-weather reliable brotherly country of Pakistan. “Our historical fraternal relationship is changing into an economic partnership,” she said. Holding the Pak-Saudi Arabia Investment Conference is a promise of prosperity, she mentioned.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the arrival of a 50-member delegation from 30 Saudi companies is a clear proof of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman’s attachment to Pakistan. She welcomed the direct agreement between Saudi and Pakistani investors.