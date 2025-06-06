33.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 6, 2025
Domestic

CM orders administration to ensure improved arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha

CM Punjab
LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the district administration to ensure comprehensive and improved arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, with a strong focus on cleanliness and public convenience.
“I will personally monitor the cleanliness situation during Eid. Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” the CM said while issuing instructions to provincial and local authorities, here on Friday.
She emphasized that, like last year, phenyl and rose water should be sprayed after cleaning to maintain hygiene and a pleasant environment. Cleanliness must also be ensured in and around cattle markets, she added.
Highlighting the importance of public satisfaction, CM Maryam Nawaz directed that all complaints related to sanitation be addressed immediately, whether in cities or rural areas. She also stressed the need for special traffic management plans around cattle markets to avoid congestion.
The CM ordered a strict ban on the disposal of animal waste into canals, drains, or other water bodies, and called for the activation of control rooms at provincial, divisional, district, and tehsil levels for effective coordination and rapid response.
