Women & children are my red line: CM Maryam

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reiterated her unwavering commitment to the protection of women and children, declaring: “Women and children are my red line.”

Acting swiftly on the Chief Minister’s instructions, police arrested two brothers, Amir and Asim, within hours of their alleged involvement in the murder of their sister, Kanwal Bashir. The incident occurred in Pakpattan and stemmed from a property dispute, where the victim was reportedly denied her rightful share.

Strongly condemning the incident, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The killing of a sister over property is not only deeply regrettable but a shameful tragedy. Such violence against women is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.” She assured that the perpetrators would face the full force of the law and be awarded strict punishment. “No one involved in such a heinous crime will be allowed to escape justice,” she said.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, both accused, Amir and Asim, have been taken into custody and an investigation is currently underway.