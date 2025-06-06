33.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticMinister emphasizes unity, interfaith harmony
Domestic

Minister emphasizes unity, interfaith harmony

22
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has extended warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the entire Pakistani nation.
In his message issued here on Friday, he highlighted the spirit of the festival, saying that Eid-ul-Adha teaches the timeless values of sacrifice, selflessness, and unity. “Eid-ul-Adha symbolizes love, brotherhood, and harmony,” he stated, “and serves as a powerful reminder of the need to strengthen bonds among people of all religions and communities.”
Underscoring the significance of interfaith harmony, tolerance, and national unity, the minister noted that religious festivals transcend faith boundaries and carry a universal message of compassion and humanity. “Eid-ul-Adha is not just a religious occasion, it is a symbol of sacrifice and empathy that inspires us to serve others and promote collective well-being,” he said.
Ramesh Singh Arora prayed for peace, progress, and the strengthening of interfaith harmony in Pakistan. “May Allah Almighty bless our beloved country with enduring peace, tolerance, and development on this sacred occasion,” he said. He also urged all Pakistanis to include the underprivileged in their Eid celebrations and to foster mutual respect, compassion, and unity within society.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan