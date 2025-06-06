Minister emphasizes unity, interfaith harmony

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has extended warm Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the entire Pakistani nation.

In his message issued here on Friday, he highlighted the spirit of the festival, saying that Eid-ul-Adha teaches the timeless values of sacrifice, selflessness, and unity. “Eid-ul-Adha symbolizes love, brotherhood, and harmony,” he stated, “and serves as a powerful reminder of the need to strengthen bonds among people of all religions and communities.”

Underscoring the significance of interfaith harmony, tolerance, and national unity, the minister noted that religious festivals transcend faith boundaries and carry a universal message of compassion and humanity. “Eid-ul-Adha is not just a religious occasion, it is a symbol of sacrifice and empathy that inspires us to serve others and promote collective well-being,” he said.

Ramesh Singh Arora prayed for peace, progress, and the strengthening of interfaith harmony in Pakistan. “May Allah Almighty bless our beloved country with enduring peace, tolerance, and development on this sacred occasion,” he said. He also urged all Pakistanis to include the underprivileged in their Eid celebrations and to foster mutual respect, compassion, and unity within society.