Domestic

CM commends CTD Punjab for arresting 3 RAW-backed terrorists

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab for arresting three terrorists linked to India’s intelligence agency, RAW.
“This is a clear message to the enemies of peace in Punjab that we are vigilant and prepared. The officers who thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs are our true heroes,” the CM said.
She reaffirmed her government’s unwavering commitment to national security, declaring, “The evil intentions of the Khawarij and India will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. The Punjab government is pursuing a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.”
The CM further emphasized that the safety and security of the people of Punjab remains the government’s top priority, and all necessary actions will continue to be taken to counter any threats.
