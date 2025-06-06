43,000 police personnel deployed across Punjab for Eid security

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): More than 43,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed across Punjab to secure 28,074 mosques and 890 open-air Eid prayer venues, as the Punjab Police places the province on high alert ahead of Eid-ul-Adha gatherings.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, a comprehensive security strategy has been formulated to ensure the safety of mosques, Imambargahs, Eid congregations, and the general public,

Additionally, 445 Quick Response Force (QRF) teams will be stationed to enhance security readiness.

As part of the security measures, 11,912 metal detectors, 225 walk-through gates, and 10,466 CCTV cameras will be utilized during Eid prayers. In Lahore alone, over 9,000 personnel will be assigned to secure more than 5,000 Eid gatherings, the spokesperson confirmed.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered heightened security measures for Eid-ul-Adha, citing the current national security situation. He directed that security be tightened not only in Lahore but throughout the province.

Additional police will be deployed at parks and recreational spots during the Eid holidays to ensure public safety.

The IGP also issued a strict warning against one-wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying and rowdy behavior, stating such acts will not be tolerated.

Dr Usman instructed full implementation of the Punjab government’s SOPs for the collection of sacrificial animal hides, and called for enhanced surveillance of banned outfits and individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule.

He emphasised that all mosques, Imambargahs, and Eid grounds must be thoroughly checked and cleared before Eid prayers. High-security mosques and Imambargahs (Category A) will have snipers posted on rooftops, while plainclothes commandos will be deployed inside Eid congregations.

The IG also directed the Additional IG Traffic to personally oversee the traffic management plan across Punjab, ensuring smooth flow of traffic during Eid.

Preventive measures have also been ordered to combat street crimes and highway robberies, while extra personnel will be posted at key locations to maintain traffic flow during the holidays.

Special instructions have been issued to ensure tourist safety in Murree and other tourist destinations. Authorities are required to enforce SOPs for vehicle entry and exit in Murree, the IG added.