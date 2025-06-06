New York Mayor backs Pakistan’s Crypto vision

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 06 (APP): New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a meeting with Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib on Friday, backed Pakistan’s vision for Crypto and Blockchain.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here, Mayor Adams during the meeting remarked, “We consider New York to be Lahore.”

According to press release, both New York City and Pakistan have taken bold steps by establishing dedicated Crypto Councils to support the responsible growth of the digital economy.

This meeting marked a key step toward building direct collaboration between the New York Crypto Council and the Pakistan Crypto Council—two government-backed bodies committed to shaping the future of Web3.

Mayor Adams and Minister Saqib explored opportunities to co-develop knowledge-sharing initiatives, capacity-building programs, and strategic advisory efforts to foster innovation while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The two leaders also discussed shared challenges and approaches to growing the digital asset economy in diverse, high-potential markets.

The engagement came as Mayor Adams extended Eid Mubarak greetings to Muslims around the world. With over 800,000 Muslim residents, New York City is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Muslim communities in the United States. The meeting served as a meaningful gesture of unity, celebrating both cultural connection and a shared digital future.

This event marked the final stop on Minister Saqib’s official U.S. tour focused on blockchain innovation, public-private partnerships, and advancing global crypto collaboration.

The meeting at Gracie Mansion offered a fitting conclusion—highlighting New York City’s pivotal role in global tech leadership and Pakistan’s emergence as a bold new voice in the digital asset space.